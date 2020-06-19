Visitors banned at Floyd County Medical Center

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) is banning visitors in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Visitors will not be allowed in hospital, clinic, outpatient, or emergency department areas.

FCMC says case-by-case exceptions may be made for pediatric patients, birth center patients, and patients receiving end-of-life care. In those cases, only one adult visitor will be allowed and must show no symptoms of illness.

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones,” says FCMC Administrator Rod Nordeng. “We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff.”