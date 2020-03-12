Clear
Visitor restrictions in place at MercyOne North Iowa

MercyOne North Iowa announced Thursday that new restrictions are now in place.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:16 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne North Iowa announced Thursday that new restrictions are now in place.

The full statement is below:

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

"The safety of our patients, communities and colleagues is our primary focus during this time of heightened COVID-19 awareness. We are working closely with the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health as well as Cerro Gordo Public Health to prepare, prevent and, if needed, care for anyone impacted by this disease. The following restrictions are now in place at MercyOne North Iowa:

Please do not visit patients at the hospital.

If you must visit: Our Skilled Nursing Unit is restricted to 1 designated visitor for the duration of the stay.
All other units of MercyOne, if you must visit, there are only 2 visitors per patient allowed. We need to keep people out of common areas of the hospital, including waiting rooms.

Visitors are asked to call the patient before you arrive and make sure they are not exceeding 2 visitors."

Community Events