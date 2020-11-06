Visitor ban instituted at Floyd County Medical Center

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Floyd County Medical Center is banning most visitors from its hospital, clinic, emergency department, and outpatient areas.

Administrator Rod Nordeng says it is in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding community. Exceptions to the visitor ban will be made for pediatric patients, Birth Center patients, and patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals.

Only one visitor exception will be made per patients and that person must be:

Age 18 or older.

Either immediate family, guardians, patient representatives, or someone with power of attorney.

Healthy with no symptoms of illness.

Only the same visitor will be allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.