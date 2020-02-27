Visiting Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo's newest Cougar

The Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron hasn't had a Cougar - also known as a mountain lion - at the zoo for about a year and a half. After some time without one, the staff at the zoo say they are thrilled to have one back.
The new cougar is 8 months old, 45 pounds, and full of youthful energy.
"She's very playful, she loves her toys", says Zollman Zoo naturalist Clarissa Schrooten.
The zoo has had the cougar for seven months now, but she has only been on display since December.
The Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo is open everyday from 10am - 4pm.
