Visit Mason City hoping for better 2021 after COVID-crushed 2020

MASON CITY, Iowa – The tourism industry in North Iowa could soon see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

That was the message Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James gave to the City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. She said the impact of COVID-19 travel and economic restrictions left Visit Mason City facing a 60% budget cut, something James said they really can’t do. She said they’re looking at using reserves and other means to make up the lost money.

James told the Council that hotel/motel occupancy in Mason City for October-December 2020 was down 40% from 2019. But James also said preliminary occupancy figures for January 2021 are down only 6% from 2020 and projections are for regular travel to return to 2019 levels by 2022 and for business travel to return to peak levels by 2024.

“We are rescheduling. We are rebooking,” James told the Council, saying the past few weeks showed increased interest from event organizers. She said they hope to have some exciting announcement to make in the future.

Visit Mason City did receive a federal PPP grant to help deal with COVID-related losses and James said they’re going to be focusing their efforts on increased leisure and sports travel.