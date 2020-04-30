Virus death toll rises to 47 at Minnesota nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — A suburban Minneapolis nursing home says 47 residents have died from complications of the coronavirus.
St. Therese of New Hope, Minnesota, also says 130 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 65 staff members exhibited symptoms or had been exposed.
The fatalities are the most at a long-term care facility in Minnesota and amount to about 15% of statewide deaths in nursing homes.
A veterans home in Massachusetts where 70 people have died is the deadliest known coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.
Most of Minnesota’s 343 deaths have been in nursing homes.
