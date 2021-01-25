Virtual town hall works to answer vaccine questions from community members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Diversity Council-Rochester held a Black/African American Community Virtual Town Hall Monday night to address questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the discussion, experts addressed questions about side effects, new variants, and transmission rates after getting the vaccine.

Doctor Bob Jacobson of Mayo Clinic says based on the research he's seen, African Americans are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 transmission because of structural racism, making it even more important for community members to get the vaccine when it becomes available.

"The vaccine is particularly important for African-Americans because of that structural racism that has put them in danger because of their employment, because of their positions in society," Jacobson said. "That doesn't reverse centuries of racism, that doesn't reverse decisions that have been made repeatedly to put healthcare as a purchased benefit rather than a right, that doesn't fix the problems that currently put African Americans at higher risk for infection, but the vaccine actually provides a protection that we can't provide with masks and social distancing."

Diversity Council-Rochester says it will continue working to provide answers to questions about the coronavirus vaccine going forward.