Virtual swimming the new norm in 2020

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- In 2020, everything is going online, and so are our sports. This year, Minnesota high school swimming programs are hosting virtual meets.

"We're doing our half at our pool and our opponent which tonight is going to be Austin is doing their half at their pool," John Marshall head swimming coach Paul Bachman said.

Opponents won't be in the water next to you, they'll be competing at their home pool, changing the dynamic of the competition.

"It's always much nicer to have some competition to push you to make you go faster," Bachman said. "But in the end internally it's got to be you that wants to go that new best time."

To recreate that competition, Bachman and the team are thinking out of the box.

"We actually have an internal competition going on, we have a red team and a black team and we try to combine those scores to see who wins the internal meet," he said.

To slow the spread of Covid-19, social distancing measures are enforced and swimmers must wear masks outside the pool. Spectators are not allowed inside, meaning athletes can't see their parents cheering them on.

"For some of them it's a little more difficult especially like the seniors that have been with me for a couple of years because they're so used to seeing their parents here," Bachman said.

The state of sports is weird right now, but the Rockets are staying positive.

"That's the best we can do, I think some of the kids are putting up pictures or paintings of their parents so they can have their parents in the stands," Bachman said.

Both John Marshall and Century's meets are streamed on Youtube.