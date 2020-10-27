Virtual open house for Silver Lake project

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The city of Rochester is looking for your input on the Silver Lake Dredging and Dam Modification Project.

You can find the Silver Lake Sediment Removal and Dam Modification virtual open house by clicking here on the city's website.

The city has found improvements to the Silver Lake area that can be done during the necessary dredging of the lake.

The proposed projects will increase pedestrian safety, improve environmental features, as well as provide recreation opportunities.

Communication coordinator Megan Moeller says it's important to include the community's input in the project.

Moeller said, it's to "remind Rochester's residents of their priorities and their interests of building greater trail connections, activities closer to the water and continuing to make Rochester a more vibrant place to live. This is a project that can do a lot of those things so we want to make sure we're all building that vision together."

Anyone interested in participating in the virtual open house has until November 25th to provide feedback.