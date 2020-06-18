Virtual Thursdays Downtown starts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is one of Rochester's most popular summer events. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Thursdays Downtown is being held virtually this year.

You can enjoy the same components of the event as you normally would in person online. That includes a virtual artisan market, where the vendors who usually line the streets downtown are selling their products.

"Thursdays Downtown is one of their biggest money-maker events of the year and to not have that revenue is a disappointment. And obviously it kind of puts their business in jeopardy. So this is just a way for us to hopefully give them a little boost in revenue too," said Katie Adelman, Director of Content and Communications for the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

There's also virtual entertainment and food and drink deals. For more information on Virtual Thursdays Downtown, click here:

https://virtualthursdaysdowntown.com/