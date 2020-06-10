Clear
Virtual Thursdays Downtown planned for Rochester

The Rochester Downtown Alliance gives us an update on some of their popular summer and fall events.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 2:26 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the impacts of the Coronavirus Pandemic is the cancellation of many popular summer events. But as reopening guidelines loosen, is there hope that any of those events may be able to happen?

One of the most popular summer events in Rochester is Thursdays Downtown, when the downtown area is is filled with vendors, entertainment, and lots of food and drink options. It draws in 20,000 people every week, so it had to be cancelled this year because of the pandemic. 

But there is some good news. The Rochester Downtown Alliance will be hosting virtual Thursdays Downtown.

"They can still experience the virtual artisan market that we've got going on. We'll feature our food and beverage specials kind of like we do for Thursdays Downtown in person. And we'll also have online entertainment that we'll record at pop up locations," explained Katie Adelman, Director of Content and Communications for the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The first virtual Thursdays Downtown will be held on June 18th. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is also hoping to do some in-person, pop-up surprises in the downtown area for Thursdays Downtown.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance also had to cancel the Movies in the Park events because of the pandemic. But they are considering rescheduling and possibly extending those events if the reopening guidelines loosen up more.

They also have some very popular fall events on the calendar.

"We're full steam ahead on Dogs Downtown in September and Harvest Festival in October. At this point, we've set guidelines of 60 days out that we'll decide if we're moving ahead with an in-person event, or if it needs to have some virtual component to allow for lesser crowds," said Adelman.

