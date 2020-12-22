Virtual Christmas Giving Tree is giving back to Rochester non-profits this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Christmas tradition at Peace United Church of Christ is making some adjustments. However, there's still a common goal: to help others. KIMT News 3 checked in with them to see how the their annual Christmas Giving Tree event is going.

For starters, it went virtual this year. Every year, the Social Action and Outreach group at the church partners with local non-profits to help them out during the holidays. In previous years, there would be a Christmas tree, displaying ornaments with donations people can choose from to give back to the organizations. Well instead of seeing tons and tons of gifts under the tree this year, the community is hearing firsthand from the non-profits on what they're in need of through a Facebook video. Peace United Church of Christ is partnering with Family Promise of Rochester, LINK, the Women's Shelter and Project Legacy.

Clare Tarr with the church explained donations are needed this year more than ever before. "It's interesting too, you know, the places like Project Legacy has a lot of youth and those youth are in school," she said. "They need more this year because they're doing distance learning. So many of them are high school youth that are trying to help support their families." Despite going virtual, they're now able to reach more people and gather more donations. "We are kind of missing that seeing the kids take the things and choose what they want to give. Then bringing those things in is very exciting," explained Tarr. "We're missing that this year, but I think it's pretty great that people still have the opportunity to choose from the list of items that the organizations have given us. It's still, like what we said, it's still magical."

You can donate through Christmas and you can either take monetary donations to Peace United Church of Christ or drop off the gifts directly to the organization you're supporting.