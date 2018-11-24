Clear

Virgils Auto Care puts billboard on Pulver Towing's lot

The billboard is causing a dispute between two local Rochester businesses.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- On Tuesday, Virgils Auto Care posted a billboard on Pulver Towing's lot. 

Pulvers says their customers, and even competition have called to talk about the new posting. "We've had hundreds of phone calls mainly friends customers and even competitors, all of our competitors have called in from out of town. Owatonna, Redwing, all over. They just cannot believe the unprofessionalism that's occuring here on this billboard."

And one of Virgil's new owners tells KIMT it's all strictly business. "I don't feel it to be unprofessional it's part of a large campaign that we're doing. If we were only doing this one billboard and we we're taking both sides of it...then yeah that would be probably be maybe unprofessional because it has a specific message to it but fairway has built us out a great campaign, but that billboard will change out eventually because it’s going to move. We have the same billboard on I-90 as well."

But in the end, both companies just want what's best for their sales and for their customers. 

In 7 years, the billboard lease will be up which will release the billboard to whoever owns the land at the time which will be Pulver Towing.

Rain comes to an end tonight.
