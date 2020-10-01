Viral Video Sends Shockwaves Across Minnesota's Political Landscape

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A video released by a controversial conservative group is sending shockwaves across Minnesota's political landscape.

The video, published by Project Veritas, claims to have uncovered evidence of what they call a "cash for ballots" scheme in Minneapolis. Researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington say it's likely part of a coordinated disinformation effort ahead of November's election.

The group, which has gained notoriety for publishing explosive videos critics call deceptive and misleading, alleges operatives connected to Representative Ilhan Omar paid Minneapolis area voters for their blank ballots before filling them out in support of DFL candidates. The allegation, which largely lacks verifiable evidence, comes mostly from unidentified sources.

Minnesota's Republican leaders are now calling for an investigation by State Attorney General Keith Ellison.

"I understand these are Democrats that are elected to all these positions, but they cannot ignore this," said Chairwoman of the Minnesota GOP Jennifer Carnahan. "No matter what party they're on, voter fraud, election fraud, is voter fraud and election fraud, and it's something that everybody has to take seriously when they're in certain positions."

Governor Tim Walz also spoke with KIMT News 3 about the video, asking Minnesotans to be wary of misinformation as election day approaches.

"I don't think they know anything about Project Veritas. I think Project Veritas is obviously a partisan group," Walz said. He continued, "We're certainly willing to look anywhere. The fact of the matter is if things happen, there are laws in place. People are charged for that. The fact remains that in-person or voter fraud is an incredibly rare occurrence, and our system is secure."

The video has now been viewed over one million times, and was tweeted out by President Trump and several Trump Campaign surrogates.