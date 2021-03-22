Clear

Violent spring break crowds lead to curfew in Miami

Over 1,000 arrests after fighting in the streets, destruction of property.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 7:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.

During a last-minute meeting Sunday, city officials voted to extend a highly unusual 8 p.m. curfew for another week along famed South Beach, with the possibility of extending it well into April if needed, and stressed this isn’t the typical spring break crowd. They said it’s not college students, but adults looking to let loose in one of the few states fully open during the pandemic.

Law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies, along with SWAT teams, were added to help contain the raucous crowds, but it wasn’t enough. After days of partying, including several confrontations with police, Miami Beach officials enacted a highly unorthodox curfew Saturday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down.

More than half of the more than 1,000 arrests were from out of state, said City Manager Raul Aguila, adding many are coming “to engage in lawlessness and an ‘anything goes’ party attitude.” He also noted that the crowds weren’t eating at restaurants or patronizing businesses generating badly needed tourism dollars, but merely congregating by the thousands in the street.

Officers in bullet proof vests dispersed pepper spray balls Saturday night into a defiant, but mostly nonviolent crowd, refusing to submit to the curfew that had only been enacted four hours earlier. Some people responded by jumping on top of cars, twerking and throwing money into the air.

A military style vehicle was seen rolling down the palm-tree lined Ocean Drive as outnumbered Miami Beach police officers struggled to disperse the raucous crowds Saturday. Tourists were urged to stay inside their hotels and pedestrians or vehicles were not allowed to enter the restricted area after 8 p.m.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements initially became concerned last Monday when the crowds seemed larger than normal on what is typically a quieter day. A group of vehicles blocked the street “and basically had an impromptu street party,” he said. By Thursday, the crowds were growing, fights were breaking out, setting off dangerous stampedes of people fleeing for safety.

“We couldn’t go on any longer,” Clements said during Sunday's meeting, defending the city’s curfew. “I think this was the right decision.”

By Friday night, police said the partying was out of control. One restaurant was “turned upside down” in the melee, “chairs were used as weapons,” and broken glass covered the floor.

Next door, the iconic bar, the Clevelander South Beach, announced it was temporarily suspending all food and beverage operations until at least March 24 after crowds crammed Ocean Drive, breaking out into street fights.

After gunshots were fired, a young woman cut her leg so badly in a stampede that she was transported to the hospital where they initially thought she had been shot, police said.

“How many more things are we going to allow to occur before we step in,” said Clements.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he has trouble sleeping at night, worried about the out-of-control parties.

“When hundreds of people are running through the streets panicked, you realize that’s not something that a police force can control,” he said during a commission meeting Sunday.

Local officials have struggled to enforce COVID-19 ordinances. Florida has no statewide mask rules, limits on capacity or other such restrictions, courtesy of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pro-business stance.

“I think there are very few places that have been open as our state have been open,” said Gelber. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The virus is still very present in our community. We have 1,000 infections a day on most days.”

One commissioner asked whether a toll could be levied on nonresidents to discourage visitors. Several said it was time for a new marketing campaign to help rebrand South Beach’s as a party city, pointing to the small handful of arrests in nearby Fort Lauderdale over spring break.

Local officials and businesses have struggled to balance courting tourists to boost the economy while doing so safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Local residents complained they spent three to four hours in traffic after bridges were closed during the curfew and some restaurants asked for permission to continue food delivery after the curfew.

Miami tourism officials say billions of dollars were lost when the pandemic first erupted last year, canceling spring break and forcing beach closures across the Sunshine State. The city's tourism arm just spent $5 million on its biggest national advertising campaign in 20 years.

At the same time, local officials banned alcohol from the beach, along with all alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in an effort to curb partying. The city even sent cellphone text messages to tourists warning, “Vacation Responsibly or Be Arrested.”

“I just feel like it’s really not fair,” tourist Heather Price told NBC 6. “People paid a lot of money to come all the way out here, just to not be able to do the activities they wanted to.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 505224

Reported Deaths: 6850
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1048271633
Ramsey44265833
Dakota38044404
Anoka34542404
Washington22777271
Stearns19305208
St. Louis15378289
Scott14109110
Wright13074120
Olmsted1216993
Sherburne920577
Carver844041
Clay712989
Rice696796
Blue Earth632938
Kandiyohi595379
Crow Wing537185
Chisago512548
Otter Tail501971
Benton475395
Mower427731
Winona426649
Goodhue405169
Douglas404870
Nobles389647
McLeod354754
Morrison349254
Polk348865
Beltrami346354
Itasca330451
Steele322911
Lyon321946
Becker321847
Isanti319957
Carlton305750
Freeborn299625
Pine291220
Nicollet274342
Brown264039
Todd255030
Le Sueur247122
Mille Lacs241047
Cass226926
Waseca215719
Meeker212835
Martin198729
Wabasha19223
Roseau184617
Hubbard162241
Houston159714
Dodge15854
Renville157943
Redwood150834
Pennington145918
Fillmore14499
Cottonwood142220
Chippewa141435
Wadena134520
Faribault133418
Sibley122710
Watonwan12038
Aitkin120035
Rock118417
Kanabec115421
Pipestone103224
Yellow Medicine101017
Jackson96810
Murray9638
Swift91218
Pope8766
Marshall81616
Stevens7669
Lake75518
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71011
Lac qui Parle70517
Koochiching63411
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5202
Grant5018
Unassigned49468
Norman4929
Mahnomen4537
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3335
Lake of the Woods2441
Cook1340

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 343897

Reported Deaths: 5617
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53448577
Linn19718321
Scott17516224
Black Hawk15145299
Woodbury14259216
Johnson1333676
Dubuque12563200
Dallas1046593
Pottawattamie10100149
Story984846
Warren527980
Clinton509987
Cerro Gordo506185
Webster500988
Sioux489469
Marshall470774
Muscatine435794
Des Moines432963
Wapello4180114
Buena Vista416638
Jasper394169
Plymouth377879
Lee355354
Marion347374
Jones288055
Henry281637
Bremer274157
Carroll271449
Crawford257836
Boone248630
Benton245154
Washington242248
Mahaska218147
Dickinson216241
Jackson212640
Tama204668
Kossuth203558
Clay193225
Delaware189939
Winneshiek187131
Page182919
Buchanan182030
Fayette180737
Cedar176323
Wright175932
Hamilton175144
Hardin173939
Harrison170070
Clayton161655
Butler160632
Mills152720
Cherokee151337
Floyd150841
Poweshiek150731
Lyon148341
Madison148219
Allamakee147448
Iowa142823
Hancock139633
Grundy133131
Winnebago133031
Cass132052
Calhoun131611
Jefferson129435
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac121618
Union120931
Chickasaw120815
Shelby120634
Emmet118340
Humboldt115825
Guthrie111328
Franklin110520
Palo Alto103922
Howard101622
Unassigned10010
Montgomery97436
Clarke96621
Keokuk93029
Monroe91228
Ida86332
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78130
Davis77724
Greene74710
Lucas74321
Osceola69115
Worth6758
Taylor64212
Decatur5779
Fremont57110
Van Buren53918
Ringgold51722
Wayne50421
Audubon4799
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain moving in to start the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 3/22

Image

COVID-19 nurse shares her story

Image

Austin students return to in-person learning

Image

Free Chester Woods Park admissions

Image

Wedding venues prepare for 2021 season

Image

Three-peat, Lourdes girls hockey on top of Section 1A once again

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Weather

Image

Pasquale's gives away meals

Image

Spring Rochester Farmers Market

Image

Polar Plunge 2021

Community Events