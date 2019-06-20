Violent robbery at Rochester McDonald's under investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester teen was assaulted and robbed during a violent incident Tuesday night at McDonald’s on N. Broadway.
Authorities said it began with a verbal exchange through a car window and continued around 30 minutes later when the victim, 19, went back to McDonald’s because he was still hungry.
When the victim arrived the second time, 2-3 black males allegedly got him out of the car, punched him, kicked him and robbed him before fleeing the scene.
The suspects took his wallet, cash and an Apple watch, police said.
