Violent home invasion in Mason City sending one man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men accused of a winter home invasion is going to prison.

Johnny Lee Hovenga Jr., 27 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and been sentenced to five years behind bars and fined $1,025.



Dalles Dodge Dalles Dodge

Hovenga and Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43 of Mason City, were accused of forcing their way into a Mason City home in the 400 block of East State Street on January 29. Dodge allegedly stole items from the home while Hovenga attacked the homeowner with his fist and a small baseball bat.

Dodge has pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery and is scheduled to stand trial on December 14.

Hovenga has also pleaded guilty to breaking into a home in the 12000 block of Rockwell on June 14. He took a plea deal for a reduced charge of trespassing and was given 30 days in jail and a $430 fine. Hovenga was also ordered to pay $1,534 in damages to his victim.