ROCHESTER, Minn. – At least one person is hurt after a two-vehicle collision at Valleyhigh Drive and 30th Avenue NW in Rochester.

Police describe it as a high speed t-bone crash that happened a little before 5 pm Wednesday. Valleyhigh Drive has been blocked off starting at 19th Street NW for a half-mile or more. Traffic has also been blocked off at 30th Avenue.

Mayo Ambulance has responded to the scene.