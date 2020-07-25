Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Violent clashes between federal law enforcement and protesters continue In Portland

Federal officers clear a street where demonstrator had set a fire during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Federal officers clear a street where demonstrator had set a fire during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

43 arrested so far after nearly two months of unrest.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 9:16 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Demonstrators shield themselves from federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A federal officer sprays a demonstrator with a chemical irritant during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A protester walks past a bonfire set at an intersection during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Federal officers advance on a group of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Federal officers advance on demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, into the early hours Saturday, shooting fireworks at the building as plumes of tear gas dispensed by U.S. agents, lingered above.

The demonstration went until federal agents entered the crowd around 2:30 a.m. and marched in a line down the street, clearing remaining protesters with tear gas at close range. They also extinguished a large fire in the street outside the courthouse.

Portland has been roiled by nightly protests for two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Oregon's largest city to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

The clashes in Portland have further inflamed the nation’s political tensions and triggered a crisis over the limits of federal power as Trump moves to send U.S. officers to other Democratic-led cities he says are violent.

Late Friday a federal judge denied a request by Oregon’s attorney general to restrict the actions of federal police.

The Federal Protective Service had declared the gathering in Portland that began Friday evening as “an unlawful assembly” and said that officers had been injured.

As the crowd dispersed, someone was found stabbed nearby, Portland police said. The person was taken to a hospital and a suspect was taken into custody.

By 3 a.m., most demonstrators had left, with only some small groups roaming the streets.

Earlier Friday night, the protest had drawn various organized groups, including Healthcare Workers Protest, Teachers against Tyrants, Lawyers for Black Lives and the “Wall of Moms.” As the crowd grew — authorities estimate there were 3,000 present at the peak of the protest — people were heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Feds go home” to the sound of drums.

Later, protesters vigorously shook the fence surrounding the courthouse, shot fireworks towards the building and threw glass bottles. Many times these actions were met by federal agents using tear gas and flash bangs.

The flow of tear gas caused protesters to disperse at times, as others remained toward the front of the courthouse with leaf blowers directing the gas back to the courthouse. Federal agents had leaf blowers of their own to counteract.

Daniel Pereyo was one protester who was tear-gassed.

Pereyo said he had been at the nearby park watching drummers and fireworks being shot, when his face and eyes began to burn.

“It’s extremely painful,” he said. “It’s not the worst pain ever, but it is discomforting and it’s distracting.”

As the clouds of gas floated down the street, protesters would swiftly regroup and return to chant and shake the fence that separates the people on the street from federal agents and the courthouse.

It was unclear whether anyone was arrested during the protest. The federal agents have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.

The state attorney general sued, saying some people had been whisked off the streets in unmarked vehicles. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman ruled Friday the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was a “highly unusual one with a particular set of rules.”

Oregon was seeking a restraining order on behalf of its residents not for injuries that had already happened but to prevent injuries by federal officers in the future. That combination makes the standard for granting such a motion very narrow, and the state did not prove it had standing in the case, Mosman wrote.

Legal experts who reviewed the case before the decision warned that the judge could reject it on those grounds. A lawsuit from a person accusing federal agents of violating their rights to free speech or against unconstitutional search and seizure would have a much higher chance of success, Michael Dorf, a constitutional law professor at Cornell University, said ahead of the ruling.

“The federal government acted in violation of those individuals’ rights and probably acted in violation of the Constitution in the sense of exercising powers that are reserved to the states, but just because the federal government acts in ways that overstep its authority doesn’t mean the state has an injury,” he said.

The lawsuit from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force. She sought a temporary restraining order to “immediately stop federal authorities from unlawfully detaining Oregonians.”

David Morrell, an attorney for the U.S. government, called the motion “extraordinary” and told the judge in a hearing this week that it was based solely on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video. Morrell called the protests “dangerous and volatile.”

Rosenblum said the ramifications of the ruling were “extremely troubling.”

“Individuals mistreated by these federal agents can sue for damages, but they can’t get a judge to restrain this unlawful conduct more generally,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation in Portland and said Wheeler legitimized criminality by joining demonstrators, whom Trump has called “anarchists and agitators."

Wolf said Tuesday that at least 43 people have been arrested on federal charges at that point. Charges included assaulting federal officers, arson and damaging federal property, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said. All the defendants are local and were released after making a court appearance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49488

Reported Deaths: 1606
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15810805
Ramsey6070253
Dakota3324102
Anoka2903111
Stearns269519
Nobles17216
Washington159741
Olmsted148721
Scott111910
Mower10292
Rice9348
Blue Earth7353
Clay69239
Wright6754
Carver6392
Kandiyohi6331
Sherburne4905
Todd4072
Lyon3933
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30817
Steele3011
Watonwan2860
Benton2783
Nicollet25213
Winona19716
Martin1925
Le Sueur1681
Cottonwood1550
Goodhue1558
Crow Wing15212
Otter Tail1451
Unassigned14240
Chisago1411
Pipestone1286
Beltrami1220
Pine1210
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11412
Carlton1110
Douglas1100
Murray1101
Waseca1070
Polk1053
Isanti970
Becker960
Chippewa871
Meeker782
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley732
Brown672
Wabasha640
Jackson610
Pennington601
Fillmore530
Lincoln510
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Rock490
Swift471
Renville454
Yellow Medicine390
Cass352
Grant351
Roseau340
Houston330
Pope310
Norman280
Redwood280
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 41324

Reported Deaths: 825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8906191
Woodbury352547
Black Hawk280561
Buena Vista177312
Linn175487
Johnson172010
Dallas163734
Scott143411
Dubuque132426
Marshall127722
Story102611
Pottawattamie101618
Wapello77731
Muscatine75646
Crawford6893
Webster5785
Sioux5551
Tama51729
Cerro Gordo50916
Warren4421
Wright4261
Jasper42422
Plymouth4066
Louisa37413
Dickinson3554
Washington2769
Hamilton2151
Boone2101
Clinton2092
Clay1641
Franklin1633
Carroll1611
Clarke1583
Bremer1577
Allamakee1444
Emmet1381
Mahaska13117
Shelby1290
Des Moines1272
Marion1270
Hardin1240
Poweshiek1218
Guthrie1155
Jackson1130
Pocahontas1111
Benton1061
Cedar1061
Jones1061
Henry1033
Hancock982
Floyd962
Cherokee941
Butler892
Buchanan871
Lyon870
Taylor870
Monona850
Madison832
Harrison780
Sac760
Clayton743
Delaware741
Osceola740
Humboldt731
Calhoun722
Kossuth720
Mitchell720
Iowa711
Lee702
Fayette690
Jefferson690
Winneshiek671
Mills660
Grundy641
Winnebago640
Monroe637
Palo Alto620
Union611
Davis481
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw440
Page410
Lucas394
Greene370
Cass350
Appanoose343
Montgomery302
Ida270
Keokuk271
Audubon241
Fremont220
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne131
Adams120
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Heat and humidity have returned and storm chances are not too far behind
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hovland commits to St. Cloud State

Image

Vaught named NIACC women's coach

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-24

Image

The nuances of distance learning

Image

Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

Image

First-time gun purchases are on the rise

Image

Election judge needed

Image

Pine Island moves to be more welcoming

Image

What do you want to see in Downtown Mason City?

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-24

Community Events