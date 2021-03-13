Vintage base ball is back, Roosters return for first practice since 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the first time 2019, the Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester returned to the field Saturday. In a time where there were no gloves or batting helmets, the club showcases America's pastime from its humble beginnings.

"My heart was just so full of goodness just from seeing everybody again," team captain and organizer Corky Gaskell said.

The Roosters cancelled their 2020 season because of Covid-19. Gaskell watched as the window closed on a potential season as the pandemic worsened.

"Towards the end of the season it got harder and harder to stay positive because we ran out of runway so quickly at the end there," he said.

But the Roosters are back in 2021. Michael Olson has been with the club for 20 years and looked forward to this day for a while.

"I couldn't be more excited," he said. "Just getting outside and being back with these guys. It's been a long, long 18 months. I did a lot of biking and running but it's not the same as baseball."

Things will look different this year, but some will stay the same. The club's trademark mascot is present and he's equipped with cleaning supplies to keep the players safe.

And after a long layoff from the diamond, players had to polish off some of the rust.

In the words of Corky, it's not about playing the game, it's about the camaraderie shared by teammates and opponents. Gaskell said their first game back will be long overdue.

"It's going to be hard not to hug everybody," he said. "It's just one of those things where as captain and as the organizer of this group, just to see the guys excited about being out and being out just makes me very happy."

Gaskell said the team plans on having a full season in 2021.