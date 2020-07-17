Vintage aircraft take to the skies over North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - The skies over North Iowa looked like something from a World War II film, with prop planes flying in formation.

There is no air show in town, but a group of pilots decided to spend the weekend at Mason City Municipal Airport to practice some of their formation flying. Normally, these aviators would be getting ready to head off to the big airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Thanks to COVID-19, this year's Oshkosh fly-in has been cancelled.

Expert pilot Doug Rozendaal says keeping these old warbirds flying is more than just a hobby.

"These airplanes played a major role in why we live free in America today and there are always lots of people that are willing to challenge our freedom. So again, we think keeping the lessons and the memories of World War II alive today is really important," he said.

The skilled aviators will be flying some more on Saturday, so keep your eyes to the skies.