Vikings will host the Packers to start their 2020 NFL season

KIMT-TV 3 – The Minnesota Vikings are set to kick of the 2020 NFL season hosting the Green Bay Packers on September 13.
The league released its regular season schedule Thursday, though there is still some question about how the new NFL season will be conducted in the pandemic era. The Vikings are set to have two prime time games, October 11 at Seattle and November at Chicago.
For a full look at the Vikings 2020 schedule, click here.
