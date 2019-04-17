Clear
Vikings to get five primetime games in 2019

Season starts September 8 hosting Atlanta.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGAN, Minn. – The 2019 regular season will start at home for the Minnesota Vikings as they kick off against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.

The NFL released the full schedule on Wednesday. The Vikings will play in five primetime games for the second consecutive season. Minnesota will host the Washington Redskins in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings will travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Minnesota will then be featured on Monday Night Football in a road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. The Vikings will play their second Sunday Night Football contest on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. The primetime schedule then concludes by hosting Green Bay on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Minnesota’s bye week (November 24) is the latest in a regular season since 1991.

For the full Vikings 2019 schedule, click here.

