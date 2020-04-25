MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have chosen Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick in the NFL draft.
Cleveland was the 58th overall selection. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland was a three-year starter at left tackle in college.
With the 89th overall selection, the Vikings used their first third-round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler.
Related Content
- Vikings take offensive tackle and cornerback in 2nd and 3rd round of NFL draft
- Vikings take Alabama tight end in 2nd round of NFL draft
- Vikings emphasize athleticism at 2018 NFL draft
- Vikings take North Carolina's Bradbury in NFL draft
- Could two Hawkeyes go in NFL draft's first round?
- Minnesota Vikings player suspended by the NFL
- Iowa State star RB entering NFL Draft
- Hawkeyes' Hockenson goes #8 in NFL draft
- Vikings' offensive woes continue in loss at Seahawks
- Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019
Scroll for more content...