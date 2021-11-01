Clear

Vikings struggle down the stretch, lose to Cowboys and backup QB

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a 5-yard touchdown pass over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Cowboys won 20-16. (AP Photo)

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense, after opening the game with a 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 6:18 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cooper Rush's first NFL start was a statement victory for the surging Dallas Cowboys with starting quarterback Dak Prescott stuck on the sideline.

With every opportunity to outlast the fill-in for the first-place team on the other side, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings withered down the stretch.

Rush subbed for the injured Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yard throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Vikings on Sunday night.

“It was just as good as the dream,” Rush said.

Rush, the fifth-year backup handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle, directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive he finished with a perfect toss to Cooper on a fade in the corner of the end zone.

“I was glad everybody got to see that, because that’s Cooper Rush," coach Mike McCarthy said. “He plays the quarterback position like a seasoned veteran."

Cooper had eight catches for 122 yards, and CeeDee Lamb had six receptions for 112 yards for the Cowboys (6-1), whose only lead came in that final minute. Rush connected with Cedrick Wilson for a 73-yard score on the third play of the third quarter to tie the game at 10.

“Trust the matchups on the outside,” Cooper said he kept telling Rush. "These guys can’t guard us.”

Rush overcame two turnovers, both delivered by former Dallas safety Xavier Woods, to slice up the Minnesota secondary as Prescott watched approvingly from the sideline.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (3-4) were frequently in disarray on offense, after opening the game with 75-yard march for a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen. Greg Joseph kicked three field goals to keep them in front for most of the night, but the Vikings totaled only 278 yards against a defense that was allowing the second-highest yards-per-play average in the NFL entering the week.

Cousins finished 23 for 35 for 184 yards, too often settling for the short dump-off option rather than pushing the ball up the field to Thielen and fellow star Justin Jefferson. Dalvin Cook had 18 carries for 78 yards, but he never found a rhythm because of all the fits and starts.

The Vikings converted only one of 13 third downs and had eight of 12 possessions last only five plays or fewer. Woods had an interception in the second quarter and forced a fumble with his first career sack in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings didn't score after either of those gifts.

“It was a combination of coverage and pressure,” Cousins said.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a masterful game plan that was nearly undone by a lack of discipline by his group. The defense accounted for nine of the team's 11 penalties, including three unnecessary roughness calls during the 69-yard drive by the Vikings to take the lead on Joseph's 24-yard kick. Nearly half of those yards came from penalties.

“Every game we just hang around, hang around, hang around, let the team hang around, instead of just putting our foot on the gas and going,” Thielen said.

DUAL THREAT

Wilson blew by Mackensie Alexander on a post route for his third touchdown of the season to bring the Cowboys out strong in the second half. Later in the third quarter, he had a big hand on a drive that ended with a field goal by Greg Zuerlein that tied the game at 13. He drew a pass interference penalty on Alexander that netted 14 yards. Then on a trick play, Wilson took a handoff, scurried around in the backfield to avoid a big loss and found Lamb for a 35-yard completion.

“I can't say enough about him,” McCarthy said. “He's outstanding.”

RUSH JOB

According to NFL research, Rush became the first player to pass for 300-plus yards and win in his first career start on the road in a night game since Gary Hogeboom did it for Dallas in the 1984 season opener. Both Rush and Hogeboom hail from Central Michigan.

NO PICKS FOR DIGGS

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had his season-opening NFL-record-tying interception streak stopped at six straight games, and the younger brother of former Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a rough night.

Diggs took two penalties while covering Justin Jefferson, a blatant pass interference for tugging the back of his jersey in the first quarter on a third down throw and an illegal contact in the third quarter. Diggs also lost Thielen on a 32-yard bootleg completion by Cousins on fourth-and-1 in the second quarter that set up the first of two field goals by Greg Joseph. Diggs also sprained his ankle late in the game.

INJURY REPORT

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith (ankle), who was listed as questionable to play, aggravated the injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Ty Nsekhe took his place. ... Backup LB Jabril Cox (knee) left in the third quarter after getting hurt on the punt team.

Vikings: DE Danielle Hunter (shoulder) was hurt in the second quarter and ruled out at halftime for the remainder of the game. He'll have an MRI exam on Monday. ... CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring) was injured in the last game prior to the bye and will miss at least two more games. DT Michael Pierce (elbow) sat out for the third straight game.

UP NEXT

Cowboys: Host Denver (4-4) on Sunday.

Vikings: At Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 787550

Reported Deaths: 8793
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1563271941
Ramsey64420993
Dakota58163534
Anoka55176527
Washington34287333
Stearns29213259
St. Louis24398367
Scott22057162
Wright21913174
Olmsted18669120
Sherburne15866116
Carver1396458
Clay1050799
Rice10120132
Blue Earth987259
Crow Wing9821112
Kandiyohi863598
Chisago854464
Otter Tail8362108
Benton7706114
Beltrami680883
Mower661242
Douglas651691
Goodhue639387
Itasca636687
Winona623255
McLeod613073
Steele598226
Isanti591674
Morrison580571
Becker550765
Polk528681
Freeborn497342
Nobles486952
Lyon466656
Carlton457967
Nicollet444655
Pine437433
Cass436447
Mille Lacs431067
Brown420249
Todd418037
Le Sueur394432
Meeker369754
Martin335939
Waseca334131
Wabasha31278
Hubbard301346
Dodge280510
Roseau272928
Fillmore256114
Wadena248429
Redwood246944
Renville236151
Houston236017
Faribault225730
Pennington221127
Sibley218012
Cottonwood201929
Kanabec196730
Chippewa195540
Aitkin189344
Watonwan174514
Pope16689
Yellow Medicine162721
Rock159719
Jackson149715
Koochiching141419
Swift139919
Clearwater139718
Murray139511
Marshall136620
Pipestone134927
Stevens130511
Lake112522
Wilkin106414
Lac qui Parle101725
Mahnomen93012
Norman9159
Grant8339
Big Stone8135
Lincoln8005
Kittson62422
Red Lake6019
Traverse5375
Unassigned528124
Lake of the Woods4884
Cook2480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 483830

Reported Deaths: 6902
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk75692739
Linn29729403
Scott24987276
Black Hawk20474363
Woodbury19487245
Johnson18168101
Dubuque16204232
Pottawattamie14649202
Dallas14280108
Story1301953
Warren787197
Cerro Gordo7087113
Clinton7052104
Webster7012116
Des Moines679397
Marshall647688
Muscatine6400115
Wapello6049139
Jasper584482
Sioux574177
Lee570397
Marion516292
Buena Vista493847
Plymouth467488
Henry394849
Jones374961
Washington370657
Benton366257
Bremer361068
Boone357237
Carroll349153
Crawford341047
Mahaska332558
Dickinson303252
Clay283635
Buchanan281939
Unassigned27950
Jackson276346
Kossuth275074
Hardin271851
Tama266976
Fayette264652
Delaware263549
Page255428
Cedar252727
Wright247845
Hamilton239056
Winneshiek236339
Floyd229346
Harrison221478
Madison221125
Clayton218458
Poweshiek216441
Iowa212629
Cass211659
Butler211139
Mills205029
Jefferson204740
Allamakee196354
Cherokee196345
Lyon194942
Calhoun189716
Hancock189739
Winnebago188933
Appanoose184951
Shelby182841
Louisa171552
Humboldt171427
Grundy169737
Emmet169046
Franklin166628
Mitchell166443
Union165438
Chickasaw161418
Sac160525
Guthrie157134
Montgomery148242
Clarke143829
Palo Alto143532
Keokuk141235
Monroe136237
Howard131223
Ida120641
Greene118317
Davis116925
Lucas114524
Pocahontas112924
Monona110439
Worth11008
Adair106235
Osceola97117
Fremont88311
Van Buren85121
Decatur83613
Taylor81013
Wayne76924
Ringgold69028
Audubon68214
Adams5197
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Cooler temps ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seasonal parking restrictions start today

Image

Seasonal parking restrictions begin in Rochester

Image

Looking ahead to Election Day in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Getting colder

Image

Albert Lea referendum

Image

The North Iowa Bulls prepare for the Bismarck Bobcats this week

Image

Trunk or treat

Image

Old Red Owl property

Image

MN Special Hockey brings team to Rochester

Image

North Iowa Bulls prepare for the Bismarck Bobcats

Community Events