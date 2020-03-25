Vikings sign free agents Sharpe, Zettel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to contract terms with wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel.

Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown catches in 2019 for Tennessee, his fourth season in the league. He's the No. 2 wide receiver for Minnesota for now, behind Adam Thielen. The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

Zettel will add depth at defensive end after the departure of Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was a six-year starter and the longest-tenured player on the team. Zettel joins his fifth NFL team. He played most recently for San Francisco in the Super Bowl.