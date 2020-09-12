Viking's sign RB Cook to $63 million extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension.

The deal gives their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener. Cook was picked for the Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different Vikings player to reach 1,000 rushing yards.

Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games to injury. In 2019, he came the closest to a full season. He sat out twice with shoulder trouble, still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage.