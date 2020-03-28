Clear
Vikings resign veteran Dozier

Played in all 16 games for Minnesota last season.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.

The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April.

Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft and has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.

