Sports Insider 2020: Vikings push for racial justice and equality

EAGAN, Minnesota -- Thursday morning, professional sports teams began taking the day off. The Minnesota Vikings on the other hand had a two hour meeting just to talk about current issues.

"For me it was a real proud moment to see the maturity that our football team has," Co-Defensive Coordinator Andre Patterson said. "How thoughtful our football players are, and how caring they are."

Patterson said there were a wide range of topics that were discussed.

"Helping with low-income families, helping with education, helping with rehabilitation with people who come out of prison, you know being able to talk about voter right laws," he said. "It was all kinds of things that were said there and I think the biggest thing that our team was trying to say was is it's just not a one issue thing and that."

It was clear the Vikings want to make a different not just in the Minneapolis community, but around the country.

"Andre told me he had been pulled over three different times and had guns pulled on him and he wasn't doing anything," Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimemr said. "He wasn't speeding, his blinker wasn't wrong, he wasn't changing lanes...they let him go each time...that's not right!"

After an emotional meeting, the team is on a mission this season to create that change.

"24 hour period that we were just another team that also decided not to practie today," Patterson said. "Not putting anyone else down but their vision is bigger than that. They're really involved in trying to make change happen.

As for how the Vikings will utilize their platform to create such change, Zimmer says will be decided when the roster is cut to 53 players.