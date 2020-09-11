Vikings prepare for unusual home opener

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Sunday marks a new season for the Vikings -- a new opportunity.

Minnesota opens up their season against their biggest rivals -- the Green Bay Packers. But this season opener is unlike anything we've ever seen before. The usual home field advantage the Vikings carry won't be there as there will be no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first two games of the year -- creating a unique atmosphere for the players.

"It's gonna be different. I mean honestly we love our fans I think the Vikings fans are the best fans in the NFL," starting center Garrett Bradbury said. "we travel really well at home games, it's such a competitive advantage."

That competitive advantage will be tested against the defending NFC North Champions. Bradbury says at least for the players,e the game won't be as different as you think.

"Probably 95 percent of the year we play football without fans so we're just going to be going out there and doing our jobs," he said. "I think when you're playing you don't notice it as much like when you're on the sideline, pregame, at halftime that's kind of when you really notice it."

The Vikings are one of many teams active in the fight for social justice and are set to host George Floyd's family at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head Coach Mike Zimmer is pleased with the way his team has responded to racial inequality.

"I think that's really what it's all about is trying to bring all people together and bring everybody equal and so I'm proud of our guys," he said.

Things will look very different this season, but football is back and so are the purple and gold.

"I think it's exciting that we get the opportunity and hopefully everyone stays safe and we continue to play throughout the season without a hitch," Zimmer said.

The Vikings will host Green Bay Sunday at noon. There is no timeline on when fans will be allowed back at home games.