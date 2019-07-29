Vikings offense hopes to take a step up in 2019

EAGAN, Minnesota -- The Vikings began week two of training camp, another chance to hit the ground running.

After a disappointing 2018 season that saw Minnesota miss the playoffs, all eyes will be on the offense and coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who's interim tag was removed in the offseason. Stefanski said this week is about bringing the team along slowly before preseason begins shortly.

"We're still as we talked about in the teaching and learning mode phase of training camp," Stefanski said. "Once we get through those installs, then we'll start to get ready to play some football games here, but we'll be ready to adapt and pivot once we get our base installation done."

One key to the Vikings success is running back Dalvin Cook, a dynamic player but has played in just 15 games in the past two seasons. Stefanski had nothing but praise for the third year back.

"For our offense dalvin cook is a leader he's out there out here working his tail off," Stefanski said. "In the meeting rooms he's outstanding so certainly dalvin's definitely a leader and somebody we're lucky he have we're excited about what he's going to do."

It's year two of the Kirk cousins era in Minneapolis. Cousins threw for a career high 30 touchdowns last year, but had a losing record against teams over .500

To address that, the Vikings drafted center Garrett Bradbury and tight end Irv Smith in the first two rounds. Smith said he's learned from veterans like Kyle Rudolph, Stefan Diggs and Adam Thielen and hopes to model his game after them.

"I've learned a lot from them just the way they work and the way they carry themselves first off," Smith said. "And they've been pros a long time. Just trying to implement my game off those guys and how they carry themselves is special and it shows on the field."