Vikings name co-defensive coordinators

Coach Zimmer names his son to one of the positions.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGAN, Minn. - Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has promoted his son to help fill a key vacancy on his staff.

Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson were appointed co-defensive coordinators. The Vikings finalized their revamped lineup of assistant coaches, which includes two new hires and four internal promotions.

Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak will be the offensive coordinator after serving as an offensive adviser in 2019. Patterson also remains the defensive line coach and Adam Zimmer continues as linebackers coach.

George Edwards served as defensive coordinator for the Vikings for the last six years. His contract was not renewed.

