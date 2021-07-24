Vikings hope restocked defense leads to 2021 rebound

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Minnesota Vikings have restocked their defense with experienced free agents after a deteriorated unit led to a 7-9 finish in 2020.

The pieces are in place for a rebound, with an offense highlighted by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook. Cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are two of the most prominent newcomers. Rookie offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis will also be asked to step into significant roles.

This will also be a crucial season for quarterback Kirk Cousins, head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.