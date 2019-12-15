Clear

Vikings defense dominates Chargers in road victory for 10th win

Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 6:26 PM

CARSON, Calif, (AP) — Dan Bailey kicked four field goals and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota's second defensive touchdown in three games on Sunday as the Vikings defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10.

Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points. The Chargers (5-9), who have dropped four of their last five, committed seven turnovers, their most since having seven against the Giants in 1986. The seven turnovers resulted in 20 Minnesota points.

Mike Boone ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins threw for 207 yards and a TD for the Vikings (10-4), who have won four of their last five to remain in possession of the NFC's last playoff spot.

Melvin Gordon fumbled twice and Philip Rivers threw three interceptions. Rivers, who threw for 307 yards, has been picked off 10 times in the past five games.

The Vikings scored on the opening drive for the fifth time this season when Cousins connected with Irv Smith Jr. in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Dan Bailey missed his fourth extra point when it went off the right upright.

The Chargers got on the board with Michael Badgley's 41-yard field goal but gave it back on their next drive. Harrison Smith recovered Gordon's fumble at the LA 11. The turnover would result in a field goal by Bailey on the first play of the second quarter.

The Chargers took a 10-9 lead in the second quarter on Rivers' 2-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams. After another Bailey field goal gave Minnesota the lead back, the Vikings would seize momentum late in the second quarter.

LA appeared to be in field goal range at the Vikings 26. But on second-and-2, Rivers fumbled when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter. Austin Ekeler recovered it at the 38 and tried to make a play but also fumbled. Odenigbo then scooped up the loose ball and went 56 yards for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 19-10 lead.

Boone, who had 49 yards on 13 attempts, had most of his carries in the second half after Dalvin Cook was injured. He had touchdown runs of 8 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

INJURIES

Vikings: Cook suffered a shoulder injury on the opening drive of the second half and did not return.

Chargers: LT Russell Okung re-injured his groin late in the second quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Vikings: host Green Bay next Sunday in a key NFC North showdown. The Packers have a one-game lead in the division.

Chargers: host Oakland next Sunday in their final game in Carson. The Chargers and Rams will move into their new stadium in Inglewood next season.

