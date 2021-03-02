Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph in salary cap move

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph.

This ends his 10-season run with the team. The move creates a little more than $5 million in salary cap space. Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021.

The Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season. Rudolph was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service.