Vikings continue overhaul, release DT Stephen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.

The move continues the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season. Stephen’s departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021. The Vikings will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration. Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus.

The Vikings have agreed to terms with his replacement, former New York Giants starter Dalvin Tomlinson.