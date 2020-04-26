Vikings beef up defensive line on last day of NFL draft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings made the defensive line their first priority on the final day of the draft

. They took South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch with their first two selections in the fourth round. The Vikings wrapped up the draft with 15 picks, the most by any NFL team since the event was trimmed to seven rounds in 1994.

Wonnum was targeted by the Vikings for his potential similar to what they saw in Danielle Hunter in 2015. Hunter last year became the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career sacks.