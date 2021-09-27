Clear

Vikings beat Seattle, move to 1-2 on the season

First win over Seahawks in 12 years.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 7:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After two narrow losses to start the season, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings found a foolproof way to avoid the type of harrowing finish that has haunted them more often than not.

They put this game away ahead of time — against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, no less.

“It's a razor's edge,” Cousins said. “You're living it both ways.”

Cousins threw three touchdown passes before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that, as the Vikings cruised to a 30-17 victory on Sunday for their first win over the Seahawks in 12 years.

“It's the best offensive performance that I’ve seen in the eight years that I’ve been here,” coach Mike Zimmer said.

Alexander Mattison stepped in for the injured Dalvin Cook and racked up 171 total yards, rushing 18 times for 76 yards in the second half. After losing 27-24 in overtime at Cincinnati and 34-33 at Arizona, the Vikings (1-2) hit their stride in the second quarter, took the lead with 16 seconds left in the half and never lost control with 23 straight points.

They beat Seattle for the first time with Pete Carroll as coach and Russell Wilson as the quarterback, having lost on the road in each of the last three years to stretch their losing streak to seven. Last season, Mattison was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the 6-yard line with 1:57 left and the Vikings leading by five points. Wilson drove the Seahawks the other way for the winning touchdown.

“We definitely owed 'em that one," Mattison said, describing this game as having a “little vengeance feel to it.”

Cousins delivered the type of steely performance to defeat a more-decorated peer the Vikings have been lacking in his four seasons. He went 30 for 38 for 323 yards in his third consecutive turnover-free game, and the Vikings converted nine of 14 third downs.

“It’s been a different Kirk,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “He’s just locked in and on time. He’s trusting it. I think a big part of that is our o-line and the way they’re blocking and giving him enough time to sit back there and make his reads.”

The touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Thielen and Justin Jefferson in the first half filled up the highlight reels. The methodical marches after halftime were just as impressive and important. Even better for the Vikings, Greg Joseph bounced back from his 37-yard miss on the game's final play last week at Arizona and made all three of his field goals and all three extra points.

Wilson went 23 for 32 for 298 yards and a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf on the first drive, and Chris Carson carried 12 times for 80 yards and a second-quarter score.

Then a 44-yard kick by Jason Myers went wide left, ending his team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made, the fourth-longest in NFL history. The Seahawks never made it past the Minnesota 43-yard line after that. They had 81 total yards after halftime.

The Seahawks (1-2) are in last place in the stacked NFC West, putting them in quite a bind if they're going to make a resurgence to contention.

“We've got to make sure that we get right and get better and improve and make some adjustments so that it doesn’t look the same as it did,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks wasted a 14-point fourth quarter lead last week and lost in overtime to Tennessee.

“We can’t keep letting ones like this and last game slip away when we have opportunities in front of us,” linebacker Carlos Dunlap said. "Opportunities don’t come twice, so we’ve got to take advantage of each and every one because they count. They matter.”

LOUD NOISES

Seattle's first regular-season visit to U.S. Bank Stadium was met with the pent-up noise from a crowd that waited 21 months to see the home team and had more than three extra hours to tailgate before the late-afternoon start time. Fake snow was sprinkled from the rafters to fit the northland theme the Vikings have embraced since moving in five years ago.

The last time the Seahawks played a non-preseason game in Minnesota was the wild-card round in record-setting subzero cold on Jan. 9, 2016, when Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal for the Vikings near the end of Seattle's 10-9 win. This time, sunlight from an 82-degree day streamed in through the open glass doors behind the west end zone.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: With DE Benson Mayowa (neck) already inactive, fellow starter and DE Kerry Hyder Jr. (concussion) departed in the second quarter. ... LB Jordyn Brooks (leg cramps) was carted off in the fourth quarter. ... Jamarco Jones replaced Brandon Shell (ankle) in the starting lineup at RT. Undrafted rookie Jake Curhan took some snaps there, too. Jones was ill in the third quarter.

Vikings: LB Anthony Barr (knee) was inactive for the third straight game. He has not played in more than a year. ... Ihmir Smith-Marsette hurt his toe in the second quarter and was replaced on kickoff returns by Ameer Abdullah.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: visit San Francisco next Sunday, their first game against an NFC West foe.

Vikings: host Cleveland next Sunday, their second of three straight home games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 443535

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Unassigned50150
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Full Forecast 9/26/21

Image

Full Weather Forecast 9/25/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Community Events