Vikings WR Thielen questionable with ankle injury vs. 49ers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Thielen was wearing a wrap on his left ankle after practice Thursday. He says he was tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury.

He is listed as questionable for the playoff game Saturday at San Francisco. Thielen was wearing a wrap on his left ankle after practice Thursday. He says he was tangled up with a teammate on the field Wednesday.

Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards last week at New Orleans. He was limited by a hamstring injury during the regular season and played in only eight full games.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after an illness sidelined him the previous two days. He'll play against the 49ers.

