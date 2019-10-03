Clear

Vikings WR Diggs ‘trying to work through’ dissatisfaction

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears strong safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) tugs on Diggs' jersey during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo)

Regarding speculation he’s seeking a trade, Diggs said “there’s truth to all rumors.” Asked directly if he requested to be dealt, Diggs said, “I haven’t communicated anything.”

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s dissatisfied with the state of the team and “just trying to work through it,” stopping short of explicit confirmation that he’d prefer to be traded.

Diggs spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time in two weeks and was on the field for practice two hours later, after missing the workout on Wednesday.

That absence was labeled by the Vikings as “not injury related.” Diggs said he wasn’t feeling well, but the NFL’s official injury report allows for an “illness” designation that was not used by the team in this case.

The Vikings (2-2) lost 16-6 at Chicago on Sunday in another struggle for quarterback Kirk Cousins and the passing attack. Diggs is in the first season of a contract extension he signed last year. Regarding speculation he’s seeking a trade, Diggs said “there’s truth to all rumors.” Asked directly if he requested to be dealt, Diggs said, “I haven’t communicated anything.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Thursday will be drier but temperatures will remain below the norm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Missing north Iowa teens found safe

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Rochester leaders discuss diversity as the city grows

StormTeam 3: Wind chills return to the forecast as temps drop well below the norm

Image

Rochester teen gets trip of a lifetime

Image

SAW: Kenidi McCabe

Image

Rochester cheerleaders shine bright

Image

Early out hangout

Image

Crippling costs of prescription drugs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/2

Community Events