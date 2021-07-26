Vikings Table returns to Forest City on Tuesday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – The Winnebago Industries Foundation and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation are again teaming up to provide healthy meals to children in North Iowa and the Twin Cities.

“We know that in the summer months, many children and families miss the quality nutrition they need,” says Winnebago Industries Foundation Executive Director Katy Friesz. “We are thrilled to mobilize with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, connecting our communities with healthy meals and nutrition education during events this summer.”

The foundations have joined forces for a food truck program called the Vikings Table. The custom-built food truck designed and produced by Winnebago Specialty Vehicles made its debut in 2019 distributing healthy meals to youth dealing with food insecurity. In two years, it has given out over 20,000 meals.

“The Vikings Table is an impactful way to leverage the resources of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and the power of the Vikings brand to directly address childhood hunger in our community,” says Brett Taber, Minnesota Vikings Foundation executive director. “We are proud to be making a difference on food insecurity and youth health through this program in partnership with the Winnebago Industries Foundation.”

The Vikings Table Food Truck will return to Forest City on Tuesday at the Winnebago Industries Visitors Center for display at the annual Winnebago Grand National Rally.