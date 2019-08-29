Clear

Vikings Hall of Famer opens Diamond Jo sportsbook

Sports fans can now bet on their favorite teams at Diamond Jo in Northwood.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Thursday was a big day as the Diamond Jo Casino opened its sportsbook with the help of FanDuel. On hand to help with the ceremonies was Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle. The casino is excited about the opportunities this will create.

“Sports resonate,” said Scott Smith, Vice President and General Manager of Diamond Jo. “It doesn’t matter what sport it may be so people are excited. The amount of phone calls, emails, and the people that are around here right now are all excited about making that next bet.”

Beginning at noon on Thursday, customers of Diamond Jo could legally place bets after Randle placed his.

“I placed a bet on the Minnesota Twins to win tonight and I placed a bet of $93 for them to have success,” Randle said. “I think for me that’s going to be an easy win because our Twins have been having a lot of success and I think there’s nothing to stop them.”

So how does one place a bet? Diamond Jo’s FanDuel sportsbook features three betting windows, 11 self-service kiosks, one sports ticker, and six video displays.

Brian Thompson of Forest City id happy to finally have a place to get a bet down legally.

“Back in the day we used to do it, probably illegally,” he laughed.

If you are new to the world of sports betting, don’t fear, Diamond Jo is willing to help.

“If you’re unsure on how to make a sports wager, visit one of our team members. They’ll be happy to help you out. Keep it simple and have fun with it,” Smith said.

Online betting is expected to be in the near future.

Community Events