Vikings GM: 'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says the team has no plan to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Spielman's comments were his first on the team's roster since the season ended.

Cousins had a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2020. He will count $31 million against the salary cap in 2021.

The quarterback carousel around the NFL has begun to spin, with Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz finding new teams in agreed-upon trades.

The Vikings have “a lot of tough business decisions” ahead to create space under the cap, according to Spielman.