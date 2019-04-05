Vikings CB gets four-game suspension

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
The league announced the punishment on Friday for Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured. Hill started three games. He went undrafted out of Texas because of a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report in 2018.
Hill can participate in all offseason practices and exhibition games, before the four-game ban takes effect.
