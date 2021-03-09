Vikings give kicker Dan Bailey the boot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have cleared more salary cap space by cutting kicker Dan Bailey.

This keeps their carousel of specialists spinning for yet another season. Bailey ranked last in the league in 2020 in field goal percentage and extra point percentage, among kickers who appeared in 10 or more games. Both of those rates were career lows, by far. The 10-year veteran missed five field goals and five extra points over the final five games.

The move provides the Vikings a $1.7 million savings on their cap this season. Coach Mike Zimmer will have a fifth kicker in eight seasons.