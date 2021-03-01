Vigil held for Rochester resident who died in alleged drunk driving crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family, friends, and community members came together Sunday at a candle-lit vigil. It was held for a Rochester woman who tragically died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver.

About 100 people came to pay their respects to Erika Cruz.

Cruz had recently started working at Ace Athletic, and her boss, John Meyer, says Cruz was a ray of light and her memory will not be forgotten.

“She had touched so many people's hearts,” said Cruz. "She was loved by so many and will continue to be loved. It's never gonna end I'm gonna make sure her name is out there forever."

Meyer is planning to put a 20-foot mural of Cruz outside of the gym in her memory. Cruz was buried Friday afternoon.

Cruz was involved in a crash Tuesday evening at the intersection of 8th Ave. Southeast and 12th St. Southeast.

According to a police report, 34-year old Sterling Haukom of Rochester was going Northbound on 8th ave. Southeast when he collided with a vehicle driven by Cruz. Cruz was taken to St. Marys's and later died as a result of her injuries.

Haukom has been arrested and is facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the crash