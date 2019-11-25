Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Vigil held for Mason City teen killed in crash

Family, friends and classmates came to Grace Church to celebrate the life of Kolton Young

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Monday night, a vigil was held to honor the life of 16-year-old Kolton Young, who was killed in a car crash north of Mason City last Saturday.

Friends, family, and classmates gathered at Grace Church to remember and celebrate Kolton's life.  There were plenty of hugs and tears as well.  Candlelight gave a soft glow to the sanctuary.  People who attended wrote notes of support to the Young family and signed a blanket that will be given to them.

Kolton's Mother, Rachel Young, talks about what an incredible person her son was.  "Kolton was pure joy.  He was a delight to be around.  He was so kind and so willing and helpful and sweet.  He was funny.  He had a witty sense of humor and he just loved immensely.  He was loved.  He just loved people.  He loved being alive.  He just loved."

Kolton's best friend, Trenton Jensen was in the car with Kolton on the night of the accident.  He said, "We were closer than brothers.  Never fought, never argued.  There was never a bad memory with him."  Jensen and Kolton even had their own YouTube channel where they did stunt flips.

Rachel Young says her strong Christian beliefs have kept her strong through this very emotional time.

Plans for a funeral have not been announced at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Image

Grand Meadow holds off AC/GE

Image

Trout stocking

Image

Osage names three to All-State roster

Image

RPU considers purchasing solar energy

Image

Remembering Kolton Young

Image

Stuff the Bus

Image

Ribbon Cutting for Entrepreneurship Program

Image

K9 Training in Olmsted County

Image

Andrew Mccarthy visits Med City

Community Events