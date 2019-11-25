Vigil held for Mason City teen killed in crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Monday night, a vigil was held to honor the life of 16-year-old Kolton Young, who was killed in a car crash north of Mason City last Saturday.

Friends, family, and classmates gathered at Grace Church to remember and celebrate Kolton's life. There were plenty of hugs and tears as well. Candlelight gave a soft glow to the sanctuary. People who attended wrote notes of support to the Young family and signed a blanket that will be given to them.

Kolton's Mother, Rachel Young, talks about what an incredible person her son was. "Kolton was pure joy. He was a delight to be around. He was so kind and so willing and helpful and sweet. He was funny. He had a witty sense of humor and he just loved immensely. He was loved. He just loved people. He loved being alive. He just loved."

Kolton's best friend, Trenton Jensen was in the car with Kolton on the night of the accident. He said, "We were closer than brothers. Never fought, never argued. There was never a bad memory with him." Jensen and Kolton even had their own YouTube channel where they did stunt flips.

Rachel Young says her strong Christian beliefs have kept her strong through this very emotional time.

Plans for a funeral have not been announced at this time.