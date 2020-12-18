Vigil Honors Austin Teen Who Died Protecting His Mother

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hundreds gathered Friday to remember a teenager who lost his life trying to protect his mother.

Family and community members lit candles and laid flowers near an image of Julio Cesar Rodriguez at the Austin Community Bandshell. Crowds also took part in a balloon release commemorating the teenager's life.

During the vigil, speakers took the stage, included Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm.

"We're one community, and it's terrible that this event was, it's going to, it's pulling our community together a little bit," Stiehm said. "This will go down in the history of Austin as a story of heroism."

A pastor close to the family tells KIMT News 3 Julio Cesar Rodriguez's mother iS now out of intensive care at Saint Marys Hospital, and is continuing her recovery.

The family has set up a fundraiser on Facebook. If you would like to help, click on this link.