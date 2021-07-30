Fun At The Fair: KIMT photos from the Olmsted County Free Fair

Photo Gallery 12 Images
Click on the photos and take a look at some of the fun from the fair!
Take a look at some of the fun from the fair!
Click on the photos and take a look at some of the fun from the fair!
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|126920
|1801
|Ramsey
|53281
|911
|Dakota
|47414
|477
|Anoka
|43426
|465
|Washington
|27780
|296
|Stearns
|22738
|227
|St. Louis
|18329
|319
|Scott
|17747
|139
|Wright
|16603
|153
|Olmsted
|13567
|103
|Sherburne
|12170
|96
|Carver
|10783
|49
|Clay
|8304
|92
|Rice
|8283
|112
|Blue Earth
|7724
|44
|Crow Wing
|6912
|99
|Kandiyohi
|6722
|85
|Chisago
|6293
|55
|Otter Tail
|5919
|87
|Benton
|5877
|98
|Goodhue
|4872
|74
|Douglas
|4803
|81
|Mower
|4786
|34
|Winona
|4654
|52
|Itasca
|4637
|68
|Isanti
|4472
|67
|McLeod
|4358
|61
|Morrison
|4292
|62
|Beltrami
|4115
|63
|Nobles
|4109
|50
|Steele
|4016
|19
|Polk
|3912
|72
|Becker
|3899
|57
|Lyon
|3661
|54
|Carlton
|3571
|58
|Freeborn
|3531
|34
|Pine
|3381
|23
|Nicollet
|3350
|45
|Mille Lacs
|3157
|56
|Brown
|3091
|40
|Le Sueur
|3010
|28
|Todd
|2892
|33
|Cass
|2889
|33
|Meeker
|2673
|44
|Waseca
|2417
|23
|Martin
|2374
|33
|Roseau
|2127
|21
|Wabasha
|2087
|3
|Hubbard
|1987
|41
|Dodge
|1913
|3
|Renville
|1842
|46
|Redwood
|1787
|41
|Houston
|1760
|16
|Cottonwood
|1682
|24
|Wadena
|1652
|23
|Fillmore
|1601
|10
|Faribault
|1574
|20
|Chippewa
|1542
|38
|Pennington
|1541
|20
|Kanabec
|1480
|28
|Sibley
|1474
|10
|Aitkin
|1400
|37
|Watonwan
|1362
|9
|Rock
|1297
|19
|Jackson
|1231
|12
|Pipestone
|1172
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1156
|20
|Pope
|1141
|6
|Swift
|1077
|18
|Murray
|1076
|10
|Koochiching
|968
|19
|Stevens
|926
|11
|Clearwater
|895
|17
|Marshall
|890
|17
|Lake
|850
|20
|Wilkin
|842
|13
|Lac qui Parle
|762
|22
|Big Stone
|611
|4
|Grant
|595
|8
|Lincoln
|586
|3
|Mahnomen
|566
|9
|Norman
|550
|9
|Kittson
|492
|22
|Unassigned
|483
|93
|Red Lake
|403
|7
|Traverse
|383
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|350
|4
|Cook
|174
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|59215
|646
|Linn
|21567
|342
|Scott
|20530
|250
|Black Hawk
|16850
|320
|Woodbury
|15378
|230
|Johnson
|14795
|86
|Dubuque
|13627
|215
|Dallas
|11506
|99
|Pottawattamie
|11393
|177
|Story
|10925
|48
|Warren
|5943
|92
|Clinton
|5658
|94
|Cerro Gordo
|5648
|98
|Webster
|5463
|97
|Sioux
|5205
|74
|Muscatine
|4956
|106
|Marshall
|4936
|79
|Des Moines
|4817
|76
|Jasper
|4542
|73
|Wapello
|4402
|124
|Buena Vista
|4323
|40
|Plymouth
|4057
|82
|Lee
|3969
|58
|Marion
|3723
|78
|Henry
|3017
|37
|Jones
|3013
|57
|Bremer
|2946
|63
|Carroll
|2872
|52
|Boone
|2737
|35
|Crawford
|2735
|41
|Benton
|2642
|55
|Washington
|2610
|51
|Dickinson
|2511
|45
|Mahaska
|2351
|51
|Jackson
|2259
|43
|Kossuth
|2221
|66
|Clay
|2179
|27
|Tama
|2138
|72
|Delaware
|2133
|43
|Winneshiek
|2013
|37
|Buchanan
|1978
|34
|Page
|1957
|22
|Cedar
|1943
|23
|Hardin
|1925
|44
|Wright
|1912
|40
|Hamilton
|1892
|51
|Fayette
|1889
|43
|Harrison
|1828
|73
|Clayton
|1732
|58
|Butler
|1691
|35
|Madison
|1680
|19
|Floyd
|1652
|42
|Mills
|1647
|24
|Cherokee
|1622
|38
|Lyon
|1612
|41
|Poweshiek
|1598
|36
|Allamakee
|1564
|52
|Hancock
|1540
|34
|Iowa
|1491
|24
|Winnebago
|1470
|31
|Calhoun
|1448
|13
|Cass
|1421
|55
|Grundy
|1397
|33
|Emmet
|1373
|41
|Jefferson
|1355
|35
|Sac
|1333
|20
|Shelby
|1322
|38
|Louisa
|1307
|49
|Union
|1295
|35
|Franklin
|1292
|23
|Appanoose
|1287
|49
|Mitchell
|1273
|43
|Chickasaw
|1260
|17
|Humboldt
|1260
|26
|Guthrie
|1253
|32
|Palo Alto
|1152
|24
|Montgomery
|1069
|38
|Howard
|1055
|22
|Clarke
|1026
|24
|Monroe
|1015
|33
|Keokuk
|1004
|32
|Ida
|937
|35
|Adair
|901
|32
|Davis
|885
|25
|Pocahontas
|870
|22
|Monona
|867
|31
|Greene
|800
|11
|Osceola
|795
|17
|Lucas
|783
|23
|Worth
|764
|8
|Taylor
|671
|12
|Decatur
|664
|9
|Fremont
|649
|10
|Van Buren
|573
|18
|Ringgold
|571
|24
|Wayne
|566
|23
|Audubon
|536
|13
|Adams
|350
|4
|Unassigned
|8
|0