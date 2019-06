Viewer-submitted Sunday storm photos; Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

Thumb through our gallery after storms went through southern Minnesota and north Iowa on Sunday.

The severe weather began with a Tornado Warning in Freeborn County, and that storm turned into severe thunderstorms in many southern Minnesota and north Iowa counties.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Howard; Mitchell; Tama; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 468 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE BENTON BLACK HAWK BREMER BUCHANAN BUTLER CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON DELAWARE DUBUQUE FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GRUNDY HANCOCK HARDIN HOWARD JACKSON JONES LINN MITCHELL TAMA WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH